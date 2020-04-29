e-paper
Click on KDMC web link to get updates on Covid

Apr 29, 2020
Sajana Nambiar
Residents of Kalyan and Dombivli can get all information related to Covid-19 by clicking on a web link.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) move aims at giving accurate information to residents and curb the spread of fake news.

One can search for ‘KDMC corona response’ and click on the link below and it will upload a page that has details of reported cases, recovered cases and deaths due to Covid-19 in Kalyan and Dombivli.

The page also has videos posted by doctors, activists and social groups and KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi talking about the disease and giving updates.

“This is link through which one can get all details of Covid-19 in Kalyan and Dombivli. One can access it on their mobile phone easily. There are rumors floating round about the disease and we want people to get accurate information,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

The page is also linked to social media handles of KDMC which includes Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It shows ward-wise cases, health department’s instruction on coronavirus, details of Covid facilities and hospitals, emergency services (ambulances), services for pregnant women and updates on discharged patients.

