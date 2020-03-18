e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Clock Tower protest continues amid caution

Clock Tower protest continues amid caution

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow Women at the Clock Tower in Thakurganj area, staging a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR since January 17, have decided to continue their protest amidst Covid-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, over 200 women participated in the protest, raising slogans against CAA and sang patriotic songs.

“We know about coronavirus outbreak and that it has caused death of thousands across the world. We are taking precautions, but we cannot stop the protest,” said Rubina Khan, a 45-year-old home maker.

Some of the women carried hand santisers while others wore masks beneath their burqas. They also underlined the importance of washing hands frequently.

“We are making women aware about coronavirus and have also requested those suffering from cold to stay at home to mitigate any possibility of infection,” said Mumtaz Khan, another protester.

The protesters with infants were also being asked to stay at home while those with children were advised not to bring their children to the protest site.

The district administration had already imposed orders prohibiting large gatherings in the district, but so far it had failed to have any effect on the protesters.

“We are worried that the government can use force on the pretext of prohibitory orders or coronavirus to vacate us from this place,” said another woman protester.

Meanwhile, cops deployed near Clock Tower were keeping a close vigil in the area. Officials were also advising bystanders to not gather near the site for long.

.

top news
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities