Clock Tower protest continues amid caution

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:06 IST

Lucknow Women at the Clock Tower in Thakurganj area, staging a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR since January 17, have decided to continue their protest amidst Covid-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, over 200 women participated in the protest, raising slogans against CAA and sang patriotic songs.

“We know about coronavirus outbreak and that it has caused death of thousands across the world. We are taking precautions, but we cannot stop the protest,” said Rubina Khan, a 45-year-old home maker.

Some of the women carried hand santisers while others wore masks beneath their burqas. They also underlined the importance of washing hands frequently.

“We are making women aware about coronavirus and have also requested those suffering from cold to stay at home to mitigate any possibility of infection,” said Mumtaz Khan, another protester.

The protesters with infants were also being asked to stay at home while those with children were advised not to bring their children to the protest site.

The district administration had already imposed orders prohibiting large gatherings in the district, but so far it had failed to have any effect on the protesters.

“We are worried that the government can use force on the pretext of prohibitory orders or coronavirus to vacate us from this place,” said another woman protester.

Meanwhile, cops deployed near Clock Tower were keeping a close vigil in the area. Officials were also advising bystanders to not gather near the site for long.

