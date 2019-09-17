Closing deadline floutedOwners of 6 establishments booked in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:50 IST

A day after police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal set 11.30pm as the closing deadline for eateries and 11pm for beer bars, the police on Tuesday booked owners of six establishments for flouting the order.

The first case was registered against the owner of Right to Party (R2P) at Grand Walk Mall after a raid by the Sarabha Nagar police on Tuesday night.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) Madhu Bala said R2P owner, Varun Bagga, and its manager were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code as the restobar was found opened after 12.30am. The accused were arrested and later granted bail.

On the other hand, the Division Number 5 police booked owners and managers of TRP Bar at Sat Paul Mittal Road; Dominoz Pizza in Sarabha Nagar main market; Om Shakti Dhaba at Pakhowal Road; Chauraisa Pan Store in Gurdev Nagar; and another pan shop at Aarti Chowk for the same violation.

The closing deadline has come after the murder of a realtor at Castle’s Barbeque restaurant on the fourth floor of Pavilion Mall on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Murder: Cops zero in on 3rd accused

Investigating the realtor’s murder, the police have found involvement of a third person in the crime, though CCTV footage is being scrutinised to ascertain his identity. The police have also asked Congress leader Parminder Singh, organiser of the party where the victim was shot dead, for providing the list of invitees.

The police said the third accused was accompanying Jaswinder Singh alias Bindi and Jagdeep Singh of Bulara. While Jagdeep is on the run, Jaswinder’s police remand was extended by four days on Tuesday.

Division Number 8 SHO Gurmeet Singh said, “During questioning, Jaswinder said he did not know the name of the third accused, who was a friend of Jagdeep.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:50 IST