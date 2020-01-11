Cloverleaf interchange likely by year-end

cities

Gurugram Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Friday said that a cloverleaf interchange, which is being constructed at the intersection of Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

This will allow traffic to move between the SPR and Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), without touching the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (NH-48).

However, a cremation ground is falling in the alignment of the NHAI project, which is an obstacle to the project. The contractor has been asked to expedite work on the cloverleaf project, which comes under Package 4 (Basai railway overbridge to CPR/SPR/NH-8 junction) of the Dwarka Expressway project.

The highway officials also said that if an alternative plot is not allocated by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for relocating the cremation ground, work on the cloverleaf project might get delayed.

In August 2019, NHAI officials said that they made a payment of around ₹5 crore to the MCG as compensation for the land. Last November, the subdivisional magistrate(civil), the competent authority for land acquisition of Gurugram, wrote to the MCG commissioner, asking for possession of the land to the NHAI so that they can start work on the project.

“A series of letters and requests have been made to the MCG, it is therefore requested that the possession of land may be transferred to the NHAI at the earliest,” the letter, a copy of which is with HT, read.

Officials of the highways authority maintain that the possession of the cremation land is vital for the project to be completed.

RK Mishra, project director, L&T, NHAI’s contractor, said, “This land is important for us to make the cloverleaf. Our work is going on, but if we don’t get possession of this land, we won’t be able to finish the cloverleaf on time.”

MCG officials said that they have requested Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to allot an alternative site for the cremation ground.

Vinay Pratap Singh, MCG commissioner, said, “The MCG has requested the HSIIDC to allot suitable land nearby for construction of the cremation ground. We are pursuing the matter with the HSIIDC for early resolution of the issue.”

The cloverleaf will connect the southern, central and northern peripheral roads and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. With the coming of the cloverleaf, the traffic movement will greatly reduce as it will provide an alternative route, through the Dwarka Expressway, for commuters to reach Delhi.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, said, “A cloverleaf is the only way commuters can cross over to the newer sectors from the NH-48. Connectivity to the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at grade is not allowed at all.”

The cloverleaf has been designed in such a way that commuters travelling on the NH-48 can easily move to the SPR or take the Dwarka Expressway. NHAI officials said that once the cloverleaf project is ready, there will be no talk about shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Residents said that having a cloverleaf interchange will enable commuters to bypass the Kherki Daula toll plaza, a demand which has been raised by those living in the newer sectors.

Prakhar Sahay, a resident of Sector 82, said, “A cloverleaf flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway is of vital importance as it connects Dwarka Expressway to the other side of Gurugram through the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and the Golf Course Road. Moreover, it will reduce the burden on the NH-48 thus, reducing vehicular pollution.”