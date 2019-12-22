CM counts achievements as govt readies to celebrate two-year in state

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:04 IST

Ahead of completion of two-year of BJP government in the state, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday patted his own back and counted government’s achievements during this period at a press conference here. He said that his government has executed the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth ₹10,000 crore signed during the Rising Himachal global investors meet organised in Dharamshala last month. He said that his government was focused on bringing more investment in the state to generate employment.

He said “Last two years have been dedicated to good governance, innovation and public service. A new era of development with new vision has begun in the state. Changes have been witnessed throughout the state, especially in rural areas due to effective implementation of the schemes.”

“We have launched several schemes aimed at women empowerment. Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana is one of those schemes which benefitted more than 2.62 lakh families. As many as 1,36,000 families have benefitted from ‘Ujwala Scheme’ of the central government,” said the CM.

He said, “For the convenience of the people and to improve the functioning of the government, we are providing most of the services online. Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to make the family register online.”

Chief minister said, in our first cabinet meeting, we reduced the age limit for receiving social security pension for senior citizens from 80 years to 70 years. At present, more than 3.5 lakh senior citizens are being provided enhanced pension at the rate of ₹1500 per month and over 1.2 lakh new pension cases have been approved, he said.

The daily wage of workers has been increased from ₹201 to ₹250, he said. “We are striving hard to make Himachal Pradesh an economically prosperous state.”

He stated that at least 1,755 kilometres motorable road and 111 kilometres jeepable road have been constructed during the last two years. As many as 5.45 new houses were constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while 2,898 houses were sanctioned and 1,059 houses were constructed under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana. At least 1,172 habitations were provided with drinking water facilities and 5,130 houses were given water connections besides 2,501 hand pumps were also installed, he said.

CM said, “Taking a step forward in addressing the public grievances, the state government has started Chief Minister Helpline-1100. The Jan Manch programme initiated by the state government has also proved to be a milestone in addressing the public grievances in the minimum time period.”

The process of setting up an International level Airport in Mandi district is also underway.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said “It is opposition’s responsibility to raise issues of public interest but these responsibilities were mostly missing. Had they given us good suggestions, we would have considered it.”

BJP led state government will be completing its two-year tenure on December 27.