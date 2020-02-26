CM presents ₹6,736cr supplementary demand for grants

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday presented supplementary demand for grants of ₹ 6,736 crores and 56 lakh during the budget session. Of the total, ₹3,950 crore and 88 lakh for non-plan schemes,₹904 crore and 37 lakh for planned schemes and ₹1,881 crore and 31 lakhs for central-sponsored schemes have been proposed. This will be passed in the legislative assembly after discussion.

Under the non-plan expenditure, a sum of ₹3,439 crore has been provided for repayment of ways and means advance overdraft, ₹111 crore and 37 lakh for disposal of land compensation, arbitration cases and compensatory afforestation amount, ₹80 crore and 40 lakh for Himachal Road transport Corporation (HRTC), establishment of Himachal Pradesh Transport Infrastructure Development Fund and grants-in-aid to ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, ₹75 crore and 66 lakh for payments to anganwari workers, mini anganwari workers, anganwari helpers, social security pension and medical reimbursement of retirees, ₹50 crore to HPPTCL, ₹39 crore and 98 lakh for tariff roll back subsidy to HPSEB, ₹31 crore and 96 lakh to election department and ₹31 crore and 95 lakh for assistance to animal husbandry department for Govansh and to health and family welfare department for 108 ambulance services.

Major expenditure proposed under the planned schemes include ₹200 crore for HPPTCL, ₹153 crore and 53 lakh for construction of roads, bridges and buildings, ₹148 crore and 31 lakhs for Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri Rail Line and battery operated electric buses in Shimla town. Besides ₹98 crore and 28 lakh was proposed for investment in Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) and for construction works of various sewerage schemes, ₹55 crore and 47 lakh for construction of buildings of health and family welfare department, ₹55 crore and 46 lakh to Kaushal Vikas Nigam, ₹30 core to Agriculture University, ₹27 crore and 99 lakh for operational activities of airports in the state, Surajkund craft fair, preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) of Tourism Infrastructure Development Project and construction of heliports, ₹27 crore and 98 lakh under Scheduled Castes sub-plan for national rural drinking water project, construction of multi-purpose community Anganwari centres, rural roads and bridges, ₹22 crore and 41 lakh for works in Himachal Pradesh secretariat and land acquisition for State Bhawan/guest house at Dwarka, Delhi and ₹21 crore and 46 lakh for construction of roads and buildings in tribal areas.

Under centrally-sponsored schemes, supplementary demand is proposed for funding ongoing or new schemes, for which the grant has been received from the central government, including ₹1,023 crore and 96 lakh for various relief works under ‘National Disaster Response Fund’ ₹518 crore and 92 lakh for Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna and ₹177 crore and 67 lakh for flood management programme.