CM Thackeray says decision on relief for farmers to be taken soon

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 23:13 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, while reiterating that his government was determined to make farmers not only “debt-free” but also “tension-free”, on Sunday said a decision on providing relief to farmers would be taken soon. Thackeray, who was in Nagpur on the eve of the winter session of the state Legislature, also said his government had not stayed any on-going projects and in fact, resolves to expedite completion of the same.

With the Opposition boycotting the customary tea party on the eve of the winter session of the state Legislature, Thackeray took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for missing the opportunity of a “dialogue” on the occasion of International Tea Day.

In response to the Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis’s criticism of the government over providing relief to farmers, Thackeray said that a decision will soon be taken. “My commitment is to the people of Maharashtra and not towards the Opposition. Let them [the Opposition] keep talking. We will take the decision shortly,” he said. Fadnavis had, earlier in the day, criticised Thackeray for not extending a relief package of ₹25,000/hectare to farmers hit by unseasonal downpour, as promised by Thackeray earlier.

The CM said that his government had taken the decision to name the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Against the backdrop of reports of the Comptroller and Advocate General (CAG) finding irregularities in the Shivaji memorial project, Thackeray also announced he would take stern action against the people involved.

The CM dared the Opposition to produce the list of the projects which had been stayed by his government. “No stay order has been given on any of the on-going developmental projects, barring the Metro car shed at Aarey colony. In fact, we are soon going to launch Metro-related works,” he said.

The first winter session under the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government kicks off from Monday. The government is likely to face heat over various issues during the session, including relief package for farmers, its decision to review various on-going projects, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar and the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, the CM remained non-committal on the issue of implementation of CAA and blamed the BJP for cornering them—the Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government in the state. “Some court cases are being filed and we will wait for their decisions before deciding on implementation or rejection of CAA,” Thackeray said.