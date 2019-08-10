CM to be part of first jatha to Kartarpur gurdwara via corridor: Randhawa

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:59 IST

Punjab cooperation and jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, some cabinet ministers, members of parliament and members of legislative assembly will be part of the first group departing from here to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, on November 8 passing through the corridor, which is under construction.

Randhawa held a meeting with the concerned officials to take stock of preparations currently underway pertaining to the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of Sikh faith, Guru Nanak, and the Kartarpur Corridor project. Randhawa said the first phase of the project will be completed by the end of October this year.

The minister further said a team has been constituted including five IAS officers from Markfed, Milkfed, Sugarfed, Housefed and Cooperative Bank, to oversee the completion of preparations till the main event on November 5. The registrar of cooperative societies has been appointed the nodal officer of this entire exercise, he said.

Randhawa said the CM will send a five-member delegation of cabinet ministers from August 22-27 to Pakistan to hold consultations with the officials there. Dera Baba Nanak will be developed as a heritage town by the month of October, he said.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 00:59 IST