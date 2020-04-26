e-paper
CMCH doctors reattach labourer’s hand cut in two halves in Ludhiana

The accident took place on April 19 while he was working on a wood-cutting machine. Patient now stable and blood supply to hand is normal

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The procedure at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, took eight hours.(Representative photo)
         

Plastic surgeons at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) successfully reattached the hand of a 22-year-old labourer after it was cut in two halves while working on a wood-cutting machine on April 19.

The labourer, a resident of Kotkapura, Faridkot, had lost a significant amount of blood in the accident. He was admitted to the CMCH on the same day.

Head surgeon Dr A Jayanthi Mala, with her team of surgeons consisting of Dr Jedidiah Solomon, Dr Ankur Bhatia, Dr Rahul Jain and Dr Eldo George, performed the surgery and reattached the amputated portion of the hand.

“The surgery lasted eight hours. It has been 48 hours since the surgery and the patient is stable and blood supply to the hand is normal. Relatives of the patient are happy with the prompt services rendered by the hospital,” stated a statement issued by the hospital.

‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
