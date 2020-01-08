Coach wants me to be a little conservative on the course, says golfer Neha Tripathi

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:32 IST

Pune: Taking part in a major tournament for the first time after an injury forced her to take a two-month break, defending champion Neha Tripathi was contend with her performance on day one of the first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2020’s first round on Wednesday. The 27-year-old tells Oumar Aga her game, future plans, Tokyo Olympics miss because of injury and more.

Most challenging aspect on the course?

The driving (tee shot) is the most challenging thing on Poona Club Golf Course course. Looking at the fairway, it appears to be narrow because of the treeline, but once you familiarise yourself with the course, then it becomes a tad easy. I have been coming to Pune on a regular basis since the last ten years, so I always make it a point to walk to the fairway and look back at the tee to understand just how wide or narrow the fairway is.

Any change in style after recovering from injury?

I am trying something new and am in the middle of a swing change. I have a long way to go before I can start playing comfortably with it. That is why I am happy with the round I played today. It was not my best, but with the new swing and recent recovery, I believe it will take me two or three months to completely settle down and get confident.

Are you a conservative or aggressive player?

Unfortunately, I am a very aggressive player and no matter how good or bad I play that aggressiveness is constant. I like taking risks which do not reap any rewards most of the time, and I think that is why my coach wants me to calm down a little and become a little conservative on the course. I myself want to be a little more conservative because this is my tenth year as a professional and I should take a more mature approach to the game.

When is your next international venture?

My plan is to stay in India for the first three months of 2020. I want to be perfect with my swing, strokes and fitness. I also need the confidence and the green light from my coach. After that, I will partake in an LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) tournament in March or April.

Golf in the Olympics?

It is so great to see golf being included in the Olympics and it feels really bad at the same time because I am not a part of it. But, I can always try for the 2024 Olympics. I did aim for the Tokyo Olympics, but due to the injury, I suffered a lot. Lack of confidence and concentration also played a part in it. I am focusing on my scoring average now. There is no hurry, because golf is a sport you can play even when you are in your 50s.

Why golf?

Golf is a sport which usually does not appeal to the youth. For me, it was that one sport in which you did not have to run or chase the ball. After that it just clicked and I started playing when I was 12. I also played badminton and tennis for a while since my hand-eye coordination was good. Till I turned pro, I never thought I would make a career out of golf. Now, I love my life as a professional golfer.