Collector Deshmukh will call meet to act on Undri, Handewadi, Mantarwadi pothole-ridden roads

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:37 IST

PUNE A 10-km stretch of a state highway that passes through Undri, Handewadi and Mantarwadi in east Pune is dotted with numerous potholes for the past six months.

The stretch from Undri chowk to Khadi Machine chowk is also pothole-ridden

The PWD had undertaken the conversion of the entire highway into a cement-concrete-based road, but this stretch has remained neglected for the past three years.

Villagers have now petitioned the district collector over the issue. Local gram panchayat members have demanded strict action against the public works department (PWD) and the road contractor for deficiency in service.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We will hold a meeting on the issue and ensure that instructions are issued for the earliest completion. If there are problems like land acquisition or funds, the administration will do its level best to resolve the issue.”

Kiran Nagawade, a Pisoli resident, said, “The incomplete road repair work is pending for the last three years and no steps are being taken by the authorities to carry out the repairs. A number of fatal accidents have taken place. We have demanded strict action against the officials for negligence in their duties.”

“The matter was taken up by MP Supriya Sule (NCP) with the authorities, but still the concerned department is callous in its approach,” claimed Sanjay Ghule, a resident of Mantarwadi.

Sameer Shaikh, a resident of Mantarwadi, said, “The road between Mantarwadi and Khadi Machine chowk is filled with huge potholes. Even cars get stuck in these craters. We have knocked the doors of each and every department, but the work does not begin.”

PWD officials when contacted refused to comment on the issue.