Colvin College celebrates its 130 years

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 23:39 IST

LUCKNOW: Colvin Taluqdars’ College is celebrating 130 years of its establishment by organising a series of events. On December 15, the college is organising a ‘Talent Hunt’ cum fete titled ‘Udaan-E-Anjuman’, inviting participation from primary schools and colleges. It is also open to the general public. The college would hold its week long Old Boys’ Week starting from December 18, culminating with the illustrious Darbar Day on December 23, said principal Anoop Raj on Friday.

To commemorate this milestone, the college management has opened the gates of this premier boys’ college for girls too. Considering that the trend in the country’s older colleges, originally founded exclusively for boys and girls, is now to move towards co-education, Colvin has decided to open its gate to girls till Class 10 in the session 2020-21. Thereafter from April 2020-21 girls will be admitted to Class 11.

According to the school manager, Manish Vardhan Singh, “Though the 130th year of establishment of Colvin Taluqdars’ College has brought pride and jubilation to the staff and students, we are aware of the immense responsibility to continue to excel as a leading educational institution and adhere to Colvin’s lofty ideals enshrined in its Motto. Noblesse Oblige!”

To give exposure to students, a state of the art shooting range was inaugurated by Raja Anand Singh, president of British Indian Association (BIA), the parent body of the college, this year and archery has also been introduced in the college. In the beginning of this session the entire premises was connected with CCTV cameras for 24x7 security, the principal said.

All classes in the primary and the senior wings, including the Anjuman Boarding House, are under CCTV surveillance.

“To make the campus greener, massive plantation drives were undertaken to enthuse concern for environment among the students. Medicinal saplings were planted and the college laboratories were revamped under the guidance of Dr Kripa Shanker, mentor of the science block.