e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Cities

Colvin College celebrates its 130 years

cities Updated: Dec 13, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Colvin Taluqdars’ College is celebrating 130 years of its establishment by organising a series of events. On December 15, the college is organising a ‘Talent Hunt’ cum fete titled ‘Udaan-E-Anjuman’, inviting participation from primary schools and colleges. It is also open to the general public. The college would hold its week long Old Boys’ Week starting from December 18, culminating with the illustrious Darbar Day on December 23, said principal Anoop Raj on Friday.

To commemorate this milestone, the college management has opened the gates of this premier boys’ college for girls too. Considering that the trend in the country’s older colleges, originally founded exclusively for boys and girls, is now to move towards co-education, Colvin has decided to open its gate to girls till Class 10 in the session 2020-21. Thereafter from April 2020-21 girls will be admitted to Class 11.

According to the school manager, Manish Vardhan Singh, “Though the 130th year of establishment of Colvin Taluqdars’ College has brought pride and jubilation to the staff and students, we are aware of the immense responsibility to continue to excel as a leading educational institution and adhere to Colvin’s lofty ideals enshrined in its Motto. Noblesse Oblige!”

To give exposure to students, a state of the art shooting range was inaugurated by Raja Anand Singh, president of British Indian Association (BIA), the parent body of the college, this year and archery has also been introduced in the college. In the beginning of this session the entire premises was connected with CCTV cameras for 24x7 security, the principal said.

All classes in the primary and the senior wings, including the Anjuman Boarding House, are under CCTV surveillance.

“To make the campus greener, massive plantation drives were undertaken to enthuse concern for environment among the students. Medicinal saplings were planted and the college laboratories were revamped under the guidance of Dr Kripa Shanker, mentor of the science block.

top news
Unrest over citizenship law echoes in Capital; North-east tense
Unrest over citizenship law echoes in Capital; North-east tense
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities