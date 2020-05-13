e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coming together to feed stray dogs

Coming together to feed stray dogs

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Canine lovers in the city believe that the relaxation of lockdown norms has enabled residents to ensure stray dogs in their areas do not go hungry.

Anisha Rao, from NIBM road, said, “It is still tough to feed stray dogs as some areas are containment zones and we are not permitted to visit these areas. We are hopeful that the situation eases further and the lockdown is lifted.”

Aletha Tavares, an animal rights activist, said that as soon as the curfew was announced many of the volunteers were unsure what to do. “Volunteers feed as many as five to 40 dogs a day. Some feed kibble (dry food), some cook rice and chicken and rice and milk. The first few days were tough as volunteers were uncertain about timings, but when the animal welfare board came out with basic rules about feeding, it helped. In the beginning there was dearth of dry food. Stray dogs usually depend on leftovers from eateries for food, but they were shut. Volunteers rallied and took up the challenge to go that extra mile to feed dogs,” she said.

Tavares said that NGOs like Karma foundation and ResQ were also delivering food packets to volunteers. “Recipes too were shared during this time to help volunteers feed dogs who were not used to dry food. Although, in general, people have been kind to animals, there are a few who don’t allow water containers to be kept for animals given the scorching heat. Despite these odds, volunteers have braved all this with the kindness and support of police,” Tavares said.

Michele Bhise, also an animal rights activist, said, “A number of feeders are there to feed the dogs, which is a good sign,” she said.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In