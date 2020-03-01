Commuters demand more ticket checkers

cities

With the increasing number of ticketless travellers crowding the first-class compartments, women commuters have urged Central Railway to assign more ticket checkers in these compartments during peak hours.

The women, who complained that most seats are occupied by second-class pass holders in the first-class compartment during the peak hours, have now taken to Twitter to draw the attention of railway authorities over this problem.

Passengers have also complained to the Thane railway station officials over the issue.

However, the officials claimed it is not feasible for the railways to assign ticket checkers for every train as that commuters should travel responsibly.

Gaurangi Patil, 30, a regular commuter who travels from Dombivli to Thane, said, “The officials said they do not have enough ticket checkers to deploy in first-class compartment of every train passing through Thane.”

Officials have said that there are merely two to three ticket checkers at Thane station, which sees a daily footfall of 10 lakh commuters.

This makes it difficult for them to catch ticketless travellers.

A senior official from Thane railway station said, “Even though the ticket checking staff has increased, it is impossible to trace the second-class ticket or pass holders boarding the train during peak hours. It is difficult for ticket checkers to board the train during peak hours. They can check tickets at platforms. But, it is difficult to nab commuters flouting rules.”

The regular disruption in local services is another reason for commuters boarding the first-class compartment without proper tickets. A delay of a few minutes results in overcrowded locals.

Another official said, “In case of disruptions, the crowd on the platform swells. Thus, most commuters board the first-class compartment as there is no space in the second-class compartment. Improvement in the number of local services will resolve the problem .”

‘Increase women compartments’

Women passengers have demanded the Central Railway to increase the number of women compartments on its network to reduce crowding.

“The Central Railway has been neglecting our demands for additional compartments. Even after so many years, there is no change in the size and number of women compartments,” said Sneha Tambe, 38, a commuter.