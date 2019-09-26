Commuters hassled after NMMT buses stuck in traffic at Uran

cities

Commuters were hassled on Wednesday morning after 13 Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses were stuck between Kalamboli and Uran owing to traffic congestion.

The traffic jam was caused by increase in movement of the multi-axle vehicles, along with badly-maintained roads and potholes.

An NMMT official said the bus services resumed after 2pm.

Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The Uran Panvel Road via Roadpali and CBD Belapur sees heavy traffic because of multi-axle vehicles and bad roads. We diverted the traffic of heavy vehicle to NH 348 during morning and evening peak hours.”

Kadam Patil, 45, a Kalamboli resident who works at Uran, said that he had to take the day off as there was no bus till 9.15am.

The Uran road has been seeing heavy traffic for more than a year. Priya Ratambe, public relations officer, Cidco, said, “The repair and relaying work of roads on the Uran-Panvel stretch is in progress. It will be completed soon.”

There are several godowns and huge ports at Uran, which leads to movement of heavy vehicles and adds to traffic.

Hemant Sharma, citizen activist, said, “The godowns and other firms do not coordinate with the traffic department, which leads to inconvenience.”

Shirish Aradwad, general manager, NMMT, said, “Uran road is so bad that buses move at 15-20 km/hour. The maintenance cost has increased, and the traffic affects number of ferries and the revenue.”

