Companies can issue passes during lockdown in Pune

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:54 IST

PUNE The police e-pass is not needed for travelling to the office during the lockdown. IT companies, as well as industries, in Pune city which require employees to travel to the office, will have to issue a letter to each of these employees, said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Pune, who is heading the e-pass initiative.

In addition to this, the companies human resource managers are required to provide a list of employees, who are issued with such passes, to the local police station as well as the Pune police commissioner office.

“The police e-pass is not needed for travelling to the office during this lockdown. However, we have still received 25,000 applications for travel passes on Monday. On Sunday there were 14,000 applications,” said Singh,

As per the order issued by newly appointed Pune municipal commissioner, Vikram Kumar, if a person who is working in these workspaces turns positive, the others in the organisations will have to get themselves tested on their own dime.

Meanwhile, people travelling to companies, sites and organisations located in Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction, the process will be slightly different.

There are areas under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction which fall under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and there are others that do not.

“For the companies located in PCMC limit, there is a set format for travel passes. For the places in the police jurisdiction that do not fall under PCMC, the company HR should draft a letter with the vehicle and employee information on the company letterhead and get it stamped from the local police station,” said Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The company HR needs to submit information including name, mobile number, company name, vehicle number, and vehicle type, to get a stamp from the local police, stated the order issued by Pimpri- Chinchwad police commissioner.

Workplace Rules

-The orders by PMC Commissioner and the PC police commissioner will come into effect on July 14 and remain in place till July 23

-In both the jurisdictions, the IT companies will be allowed to function with 15% staff strength.

-All industrial and IT companies must ensure that the employees called to work should not be from containment zones.

-Use of mask, hand sanitiser is compulsory