Complaint against Sonia, Priyanka, Owaisi for ‘provocative’ speeches against CAA

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:15 IST

AGRA A lawyer in Aligarh has filed a complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi besides others for allegedly giving provocative speeches against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act.

Lawyer Praveen Gupta, who claims to be national secretary of Rashtriya Hindu Vahini Akhand Bharat, stated that the complaint was filed under the provision of Section 191 of Criminal Procedure Code, which requires his statement to be recorded before court takes cognizance of the complaint to summon those named in the complaint.

He said that the court of judicial magistrate (Aligarh) has fixed January 24, 2020 for recording his statement.

Gupta accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others of instigating citizens against the CAA through their statements and misguiding a section of society on the pretext that their nationality is being ended and the nation is being converted to ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

“Such statements by these leaders have led to protest wherein anti- social elements are merging with protesting groups and leading the violence against police, as seen at Jamia Milia University and AMU in Aligarh” alleged the lawyer in his complaint.

“I tried to file a complaint regarding the matter at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh and informed SSP (Aligarh), but no action was taken. Hence I filed a case in court of judicial magistrate,” stated Gupta.