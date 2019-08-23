Complete multilevel car parking, Bhagat Singh Park, Shilp Hat at earliest: Noida CEO to officials

cities

NOIDA: The Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari has directed the civil, electrical and Jal departments to coordinate better and open the multilevel car parking facility, located in Sector 38A near Botanical Garden Metro station, without further delay. She also directed officials to expedite work on the Shilp Haat and Bhagat Singh Park.

“The staff of civil, electrical and water departments should meet, coordinate and finish pending works at the multilevel parking lot at the earliest. Staff has also been directed to finish the remaining work in the Sector 33A Shilp Haat and Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 150 at the earliest,” said Maheshwari.

The Botanical Garden multilevel parking has been planned as the city’s largest such facility, with a capacity to accommodate 7,000 vehicles. It is expected to resolve parking woes being faced by Metro commuters. At present, the Botanical Garden station has a parking lot at the surface level but with a capacity for only 500 cars.

The authority had fixed August 31 as the deadline for the parking lot. However, the civil, electrical and water related works are still pending, said officials. The CEO also directed the staff that they should prepare a plan about operations of this parking lot and how revenue can be collected out of operations at this parking facility.

The CEO inspected the park and directed the staff to finish the work at the earliest. She also directed the staff to get works of art developed on the theme of India’s independence struggle, to be installed in the park. She pulled up officials for delay in the work and expressed unhappiness over it. She directed officials to finish the remaining work in the next two months in the park.

The CEO did not fix any deadline for the completion of electrical works in the Shilp Haat but directed officials to finish the remaining work as soon as possible. The Shilp Haat and Weavers Bhavan is built with a budget of ₹80 crore. The project has come up on a 10 acres plot in Sector 33A. The authority had started work on this project on November 27, 2015.

