Complete Vikhroli substation work by 2023: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to officials

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:14 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

To ensure uninterrupted power supply to Mumbai, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked officials to complete all the pending works on the proposed 400-kilovolt (KV) Vikhroli power station by 2023.

Thackeray reviewed the works of the project that were proposed in 2009 to meet the increasing power demand in Mumbai.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office on Friday evening, Thackeray took serious cognisance of the power outage on Monday that crippled the financial capital. The statement also said that the project will bring an additional 1,000MW power to Mumbai.

