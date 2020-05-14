e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Comply with pollution control norms or face music, Punjab dairy units told

Comply with pollution control norms or face music, Punjab dairy units told

Punjab Pollution Control Board’s public notice said failure to get clearance under Air and Water Acts will invite strict action under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and environmental compensation would also be levied

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 19:58 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
There are around 1,100 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur Road complexes and surrounding areas in Ludhiana, which dump waste into the Buddha Nullah, a seasonal stream running through the Malwa region of Punjab.
There are around 1,100 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur Road complexes and surrounding areas in Ludhiana, which dump waste into the Buddha Nullah, a seasonal stream running through the Malwa region of Punjab.
         

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday issued a public notice asking the dairy farm and gaushala proprietors in the state to obtain consent to establish and operate the farms under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Failure to comply will invite strict action under the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and environmental compensation would also be levied, the notice said.

PPCB member secretary Krunesh Garg said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in January made it mandatory for proprietors of dairy farms/gaushalas to obtain consent under the provision of these acts. “The proprietors had not been coming forward for obtaining these consents following which the board issued the public notice,” said Garg, adding that to apply for the consent, one can log on to PPCB’s portal pbocmms.nic.in.

‘NOT AWARE’ 

As per the information, there are around 1,100 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur Road complexes and surrounding areas in Ludhiana. Many scattered units are also situated in the city. PPCB and the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) had been tightening the noose around the dairy owners for dumping dairy waste into the Buddha Nullah, the seasonal stream which runs through the Malwa region of Punjab and, after passing through Ludhiana, drains into the Sutlej river.

One of the dairy owners in Haibowal dairy complex, requesting anonymity, said, “We are not aware of any kind of consent to be obtained from the board which is why we never applied for it. Following MC and PPCB directions, the dairy owners have already stopped dumping waste into the nullah.”

top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In