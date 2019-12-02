Con men dupe woman in Telibagh, rob ornaments

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:37 IST

LUCKNOW: Two conmen posing as cops duped a woman in Telibagh on Monday and made off with her ornaments worth over Rs 1 lakh.

The impostors first scared the victim with a false story about the possibility of her falling prey to miscreants who might rob her ornaments. They pretended to help her wrap the jewellery in paper but substituted it with stones and disappeared .

Alambagh resident Sushila Saini, who was duped when she was returning home from Telibagh crossing at around 12 pm in the afternoon, told the police that two people riding on a bike intercepted her a few metres from the crossing, asking to cover her ornaments as criminals were on the prowl in the area and she could fall prey to them. She said the impostors asked her to remove her gold bangles and wrapped them in a paper before handing the packet back to her.

She said that once the impostors left, she opened the paper and found that her ornaments had been replaced with pebbles. Inspector of PGI police station, Ashok Kumar Saroj said the cops were trying to arrest the criminals. An FIR in the matter would also be registered.

Though the police claimed swift action, Saini accused them of lax response. “I reached the outpost and told the policeman there but instead of taking any action he asked me to go to the police station and lodge an FIR. I eventually had to call 112 for assistance,” she said.