Cong govt using gangsters to murder Akali workers: Sukhbir

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:28 IST

Terming a Punjab cabinet minister as ‘the godfather of all gangsters’, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday alleged that the Congress government was using such criminals to get Akali workers murdered in the state.

Sukhbir said this at Wadala village in the Majitha assembly segment where he paid tributes to Gurdeep Singh, a former Akali sarpanch and husband of incumbent sarpanch, who was shot dead at Umarpura village 10 days ago. The SAD chief was accompanied by senior SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema, Bikram Singh Majithia and Gulzar Singh Ranike.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the bhog ceremony that witnessed a large gathering, he said Congress ministers and MLAs were openly patronising notorious criminals and were using them to get their political rivals killed.

Giving a 10-day deadline to the government for arresting Gurdeep’s killers, he said their party will gherao the Amritsar senior superintendent (SSP)’s office to seek justice for the victim’s family.

“There is no law and order in the state. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh does not seem interested in holding any meeting with the director general of police (DGP) to discuss rising incidents of crime in the state,” he said.

Majithia said no action was taken even as a written complaint was sent to the DGP about threat to Gurdeep’s life.

The SAD leaders also visited the family of the former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Singh who was killed at Dhilwan village in Dera Baba Nanak constituency of Gurdaspur district., accusing jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of being behind the murder.