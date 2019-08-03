Congress launches signature campaign for justice to Unnao rape survivor

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday launched a statewide signature campaign to mobilise support for justice to Unnao rape survivor, whose condition remains critical at the King George Medical University’s trauma centre here.

Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer got critically injured, and two of her aunts got killed, after the car carrying them was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

On the first day of the signature campaign — launched on the instructions of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — party workers put up hoardings and banners in front of universities, colleges and at other public places.

“The response from the youth is tremendous. At many spots, we had to provide new banners as there was no space left on the first one,” said Peeyush Mishra, joint media coordinator, Uttar Pradesh Congress.

“In Lucknow, the campaign was carried out at nearly 20 spots and more than 10,000 signatures had been obtained. Besides the IT College, the signature campaign was carried out at Hazratganj, riverfront area and the cantonment area,” said Mishra

Priyanka too acknowledged the large participation of girls in the signature campaign in Lucknow.

“Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of #UnnaoKiBeti. If all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughisEnough,” said Priyanka in a tweet.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, who has been made party’s incharge for its restructuring in east UP region, said this was the second phase of the Congress campaign in support of the victim.

In the first phase, the party had organised demonstration and court arrests to press for the demand for action against the accused MLA. He said the Supreme Court’s order transferring the Unnao rape victim’s case to Delhi signaled that she would get justice.

The accused BJP MLA should, however, be shifted to Tihar Jail, said Lallu. He also demanded the disqualification of the MLA and a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the victim’s family. He said appropriate financial assistance should also be given to injured advocate as well.

UPCC spokesman Pradeep Singh in a statement said the unfolding developments involving Unnao rape victim’s family had exposed the deteriorating law and order situation during the tenure of Yogi Adityanath government. He said people are left with no option but to seek intervention of the President of India.

