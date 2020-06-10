Cong leaders making frivolous charges against us: Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:32 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a scathing attack on Congress alleging that their leaders are making frivolous charges against his government to gain political mileage “at a time when the opponents should have worked in tandem” with them to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Thakur asked his party workers to ignore the Opposition’s campaign and concentrate on public welfare. He and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad virtually addressed a Jan Samwad from the party headquarters in Shimla. Thakur praised PM Modi and said that the nation is safe under the leadership of PM Modi.

The CM said that even the leaders of powerful nations are acknowledging the strong leadership of PM Modi. He said that abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and Triple Talaq decision were possible due to “his strong political will power.”

He said that the Himachal government has completed two-and-a-half-years of it tenure on May 27. He said that this tenure was full of accomplishments.

He said that due to the far sightedness of the PM that Covid-19 death rate was quite low as compared to many developed countries.

While addressing the Virtual Rally from New Delhi Union law, I&B, and IT minister Ravishankar Parsad said that Himachal is not just ‘Dev Bhoomi’ but also ‘Veer Bhumi’ as two of the four Param Vir Chakras given in the Kargil war were won by the soldiers of Himachal.

Prasad congratulated the CM for being adjudged as the ‘Best CM’ in country by an independent agency. He said, “This speaks of the hard work the CM is putting in to make Himachal the most developed state in country.”