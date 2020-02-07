Cong leaders meet booth-level workers, prepare for polling day

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:20 IST

New Delhi: A day before the national capital goes to poll, when the buzz of campaigns, roadshows and rallies had subsided, Congress leaders held meetings, analysed electoral trends and spent time with family and supporters.

Senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders said 13 meetings were held on Friday. Booth-level party workers were asked to present analysis from their respective constituencies to assess the party’s campaign performance and the winnability from each seat.

“We were confident of certain seats while announcing candidates but now is the time to see if our campaign and reach out strategy was actually able to connect with our voters or not,” said a senior AICC leader, who did not wish to be named.

For the election day on Saturday, the Congress’s local units have designated teams of around six party workers each, which will guide voters to polling stations. These teams have also been designated with the task of helping out senior citizens and differently abled voters to get to booths without any trouble. The party will also assign campaign coordinators for each of the 70 assembly constituencies.

The party’s ‘election war room’, which was inaugurated last month, will continue to operate from the Congress headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg on Saturday to analyse polling trends.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, who is not contesting this time, on Friday organised meetings with local workers to look into the party’s preparations on Saturday. “We are confident but every pre-polling day is bound to give you some jitters, especially when you are heading the party. We have everything planned for tomorrow (Saturday). Our teams will be at work from 5am. I am proud of the work put in by all our candidates in the last fortnight. The voters of Delhi will surely take the right decision,” said Chopra.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, Congress candidate from east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar spent their day in meetings with core-campaign groups and catching up with supporters on social media.