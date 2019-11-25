Cong MLC wears mask, rides bicycle to Vidhan Bhawan to highlight air pollution

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:04 IST

Lucknow Riding a bicycle and covering his nose and mouth with a mask, Congress MLC Deepak Singh on Monday pedalled his way to Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow as a mark of protest against the state government allegedly not taking adequate steps to deal with the growing air pollution in UP cities.

He rode the bicycle from his Dalibagh residence to the Vidhan Bhawan where he participated in an all-party meeting convened on Monday before the state legislature’s special session on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists there, he said he had decided to come by bicycle on Tuesday too without any security to mount pressure on the state government to do something serious to rid people of the growing air pollution.

“The situation is very bad as 10 of the country’s most polluted cities have been found in UP,” he said, adding, “I took to bicycle to attract the government’s attention to the crisis after my letter to the chief minister earlier in this regard failed to move the government.”

Kumar said he would raise the air pollution issue in the forthcoming winter session also.

The MLC’s move led to a long traffic jam on the road outside Vidhan Bhawan as a crowd gathered there to see and click him riding the bicycle.