Cong, SAD urge Raj govt to lift ban on ‘langar’ at Bikaner cancer hospital

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Leaders of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday urged the Rajasthan government to allow ‘langar’, which was being organised by charitable society from Bathinda, at a Bikaner cancer hospital.

Bikaner district administration on Sunday had stopped the ‘langar’ by Shri Guru Harikrishan Welfare Society of Koreana village near Talwandi Sabo at Acharya Tulsi Dass Regional Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Bikaner.

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote a letter to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, requesting him to let the society run the langar. Congress leader Khushbaz Singh Jatana also talked to two Rajasthan ministers, making the same request.

Harsimrat said that people from 14 villages in Talwandi Sabo area were running the ‘langar’ at the Bikaner hospital for six years. .

