Cong seeks relief measures from HP govt for coronavirus-hit tourism industry

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:29 IST

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former urban development minister of Himachal Pradesh Sudhir Sharma on Monday demanded the state government to provide relief measures to the tourism industry.

In a press statement issued here, the senior Congress leader said that tourism is a major contributor to the economy of the hill-state and the government should focus on key issues so that the industry could be revived by way of timely reliefs.

Apart from tax waiver for a year, Sharma said, the government should also relax power, water and sanitation charges for the lockdown period.

“Besides, the water and power bills should be charged at domestic rate instead of the commercial rate for at least five years,” said Sharma.

The former minister also said that that the government should also waive off the bar licence fee besides house tax for a year or should defer the same for the next year.

“The biggest and most concerning issue is that of the salary of hotel employees. In this matter the government may share the responsibility with owners,” he said.

He added that the state should also collaborate with banks or financial institutions which provides funds at low-interest rates.

“To revive the tourism industry, new schemes should be introduced according to the prevailing circumstances. Once the lockdown is over the government must focus to bring tourism back on track,” said Sharma.

Revival is not enough and the government must ensure that the holiday destinations of the state remain virus-free for which the authorities may limit the number of tourists from outside the state, he said.

The influx of tourists will likely increase after lockdown and the government should provide subsidy on installing sanitisation equipment at the entry of hotels.