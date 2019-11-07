e-paper
Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam suffers minor injuries after car accident

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam escaped serious injuries after the car he was travelling in met with an accident on Wednesday night.

The MLA from Palus-Kadegaon assembly constituency in Sangli district, said in a tweet that the accident happened while he was on way from Mumbai to Pune and after the car hit a tree in Pune.

“While on way to Pune from Mumbai, I met with a minor accident and. Fortunately nothing untoward happened. I have sustained minor injuries on my left shoulder,” he said in a tweet adding that he was safe and there was no cause for worry.

Son of the late Congressman and ex-minister Patangrao Kadam, pictures of the car on social media showed serious damage with the front two airbags being deployed.

