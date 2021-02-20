Congress’ poll eve promise of ‘dating destinations' in Vadodara invites BJP's wrath

Congress' poll promise for local municipal corporation election in Gujarat's Vadodara has run into controversy. The party stated it would set up “dating destinations with coffee shops for youth, students, couples and corporates”, and also open up English medium schools, if voted to power in the local municipal corporation in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

The BJP has called it “trappings of an Italian culture”, claiming that it has “offended the sensibilities of the sanskari nagari (Vadodara is called a sanskari nagari).”

When asked about the ‘Iconic Vadodara’ manifesto promise, Vadodara Congress president Prashant Patel told Hindustan Times, “The BJP has a problem since they can’t think out of the box. They speak of swadeshi but welcome Walmart with open arms.”

“What is wrong if the Vadodara Municipal Corporation provides affordable coffee shops to youngsters, couples and even corporates who can’t afford the expensive cafes, where one cup of coffee is sold for not less than ₹100?” Patel asked.

He wondered why should youngsters from weaker sections of society be left out just because they couldn’t afford to go to a branded coffee shop. This facility would be for them. “Then there are joint families in Gujarat, where a husband and wife can’t discuss their issues and aspirations openly. Here, they will have a space to spend some moments together,” Patel said, explaining the purpose.

He said the Congress party was promising a modern life with affordable amenities, and this was why it had promised to set up English medium schools and a full-fledged hospital run by the municipal corporation. “BJP has ruled Vadodara since 1995, they couldn’t even think of these things,” he asserted.

The BJP, which has not released any manifesto for the city, called it a desperate attempt by Congress to lure the young voters “by hook or by crook.” The party has also issued a press release, stating, “Youngsters, as well as corporates of the 'sanskari nagari' Vadodara, are furious by this. They can’t come out of Italian culture.”

