Home / Cities / Congress protests removal of foundation stone having Sonia’s name at Atal Tunnel

Congress protests removal of foundation stone having Sonia’s name at Atal Tunnel

HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore said that removing the foundation stone plaque from Rohtang Tunnel is undemocratic

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Congress workers during the protest at Lahaul-Spiti district headquarters Keylong.
Congress workers during the protest at Lahaul-Spiti district headquarters Keylong.(HT photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Friday staged a protest at Lahaul-Spiti district headquarters Keylong against the removal of plaque laid by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the foundation laying ceremony on June 28, 2010, and have demanded the state government to reinstall it immediately.

During the protest, HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore said that removing the foundation stone plaque from Rohtang Tunnel is an undemocratic, unlawful and unconstitutional move by BJP led Centre and state government.

He said that the BJP is trying to distort history and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may rewrite new books wherein Nathu Ram Godse may be adored as a freedom fighter.

“Congress party will fight to save our Constitution” he added.

After the protest, HPCC also submitted a memorandum to Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner.

Rathore said that Congress will continue to hold protests every day until the foundation stone is not reinstalled.

