Congress-ruled Punjab at standstill till 4pm in support of farmers’ bandh call

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:12 IST

Congress-ruled Punjab is observing a total bandh till 4pm on Friday in response to the call given by farmer organisations against the three bills passed by the BJP-led NDA government last week. The Shiromani Akali Dal, which is still an NDA ally but draws its strength from its farmer constituency, and the Aam Aadmi Party are also backing the farmers.

Farmers and farm labourers, supported by the Left, blocked state and national highways since early on Friday morning, disrupting the supply of milk and essential commodities in several areas. No vehicle was allowed to ply on the main artery of the state, the national highway from Shambu barrier in Patiala district that cuts across Punjab.

“It’s a total shutdown and the response is overwhelming. Even people who have no concern with agriculture are out in our support. I think they have realised the bills are suicidal for the agrarian community,” said BS Rajewal, who heads a faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union.

PEACEFUL PROTEST ACROSS STATE

The bandh has been peaceful with all parties barring the BJP backing the farmers.

Reports of a total shutdown were received from Bathinda, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur districts with people belonging to different social and religious organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, expressing solidarity with the farmers.

The railways cancelled all passenger and freight trains in the state as farmers have blocked key rail routes.

PUNJAB GOVT URGED NOT TO IMPLEMENT LEGISLATION

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has given the bandh call, supported by 31 farm organisations, including factions of the BKU. The committee wants the Centre to revoke the bills and has urged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to pass a resolution in the state assembly that the central bills will not be implemented in the state once they become a law after Presidential assent. The committee said farmers apprehend the move will bring to an end to the system of open-ended assured procurement and minimum support price (MSP) and the entire agricultural operations will go into the hands of corporate houses.