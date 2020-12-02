Congress tells south Haryana farmers to support protest

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:00 IST

The Haryana Congress on Wednesday exhorted farmers from south Haryana to come out and support the protest, after the Congress came out in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws. Party leaders said that they would offer both moral and material support.

Party leader and former Haryana minister Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav said that the state government violated human rights when it prevented farmers from entering Delhi.

“Farmers across the country are participating against the anti-people laws and it is time their counterparts in south Haryana come out in support of their brethren. The party will fully support them morally and give material support in this agitation if that is needed,” said Yadav, t a press conference in the the district party headquarters at Kaman Sarai.

Yadav alleged that the three farm laws were backed by corporates and would destroy small farmers and agricultural markets, which were the backbone of the industry.

“The mandis were eliminated in Bihar and some other states and the condition of farmers there are bad. The regime of contract farming, which the BJP wants to introduce will allow large private companies and business houses to take over and monopolise agriculture,” he said.

Congress also questioned the farm law, whereby the farmers are allowed only to approach the district administration for arbitration of contracts. “Why are the farmers not allowed to approach the courts. Why should they be denied fundamental rights,” asked Yadav, adding that minimum support price (MSP), which many alleged would be nullified with the new laws, was a fundamental right of farmers.

BJP, however, said that Congress leadership was misleading the farmers despite the fact that same proposals were introduced by it in parliament in 2012 and included by it in election manifesto of 2019.

“The Congress held discussions on the same proposals in parliament when it was in power. We are not dismantling the mandis but providing an alternative to the farmers. The MSP system remains unchanged. Congress is trying to take political mileage,” said BJP spokesperson Raman Malik.