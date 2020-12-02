e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress tells south Haryana farmers to support protest

Congress tells south Haryana farmers to support protest

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:00 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

The Haryana Congress on Wednesday exhorted farmers from south Haryana to come out and support the protest, after the Congress came out in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws. Party leaders said that they would offer both moral and material support.

Party leader and former Haryana minister Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav said that the state government violated human rights when it prevented farmers from entering Delhi.

“Farmers across the country are participating against the anti-people laws and it is time their counterparts in south Haryana come out in support of their brethren. The party will fully support them morally and give material support in this agitation if that is needed,” said Yadav, t a press conference in the the district party headquarters at Kaman Sarai.

Yadav alleged that the three farm laws were backed by corporates and would destroy small farmers and agricultural markets, which were the backbone of the industry.

“The mandis were eliminated in Bihar and some other states and the condition of farmers there are bad. The regime of contract farming, which the BJP wants to introduce will allow large private companies and business houses to take over and monopolise agriculture,” he said.

Congress also questioned the farm law, whereby the farmers are allowed only to approach the district administration for arbitration of contracts. “Why are the farmers not allowed to approach the courts. Why should they be denied fundamental rights,” asked Yadav, adding that minimum support price (MSP), which many alleged would be nullified with the new laws, was a fundamental right of farmers.

BJP, however, said that Congress leadership was misleading the farmers despite the fact that same proposals were introduced by it in parliament in 2012 and included by it in election manifesto of 2019.

“The Congress held discussions on the same proposals in parliament when it was in power. We are not dismantling the mandis but providing an alternative to the farmers. The MSP system remains unchanged. Congress is trying to take political mileage,” said BJP spokesperson Raman Malik.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In