Home / Cities / Congress threatens HP CM of legal action for making false statements against the party

Congress threatens HP CM of legal action for making false statements against the party

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

State Congress on Friday warned chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of legal action for making false statements against their party.

CM had given a statement where he stated that state Congress has produced bills of ₹12 crore to Congress High Command claiming to spent on Covid-19 crises in the state.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has asked CM to produce a valid document for his allegations against the Congress party or else he will have to face legal consequences.

Hitting out at CM, Rathore said that it is very childish behaviour of a person who is holding the post of CM as he is making media statements based on social media posts and an unsigned letter.

Rathore has alleged that the state government is trying to protect its corrupt leaders and is trying to mislead the public by spreading fake information against Congress party.

Rathore has demanded the resignation of CM Jai Ram Thakur for alleged scams in the health department and has also demanded the state government to issue a white paper regarding purchases made during the present coronavirus pandemic.

Rathore said that if the state government is not guilty then why are they hesitating from ordering a judicial probe into the alleged scam.

He added that Covid-19 has drastically hit the economy of the state and sectors like tourism, horticulture and others have not been benefited by the state government during the ongoing pandemic

