Congress to launch its poll campaign from Manesar

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:47 IST

The Congress has decided to launch its election campaign from industrial township of Manesar in Gurugram next week. The choice of place is a conscious decision aimed at “exposing the BJP government over its economic policies that resulted in closure of units and loss of jobs”, Tosham legislator Kiran Chaudhary said.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said the rulling BJP was responsible for the economic slowdown, resulting in shutdown of industries and Haryana becoming number in unemployment in the country.

“Next week, we will launch our campaign from Maruti Suzuki plant at Manesar in Gurugram. The companies are reeling under severe slowdown as Maruti Suzuki cut down its production by 33.9 per cent in August, making it the seventh straight month that the country’s largest carmaker reduced its output. Even the company shut down its two plants for two days in August as sales plummeted. Not only Maruti, many other companies closed down their operations in the state and lakhs of youths lost their jobs. Our government had created good atmosphere for the industries, but the BJP has reversed everything through its wrong policies in the last five years,” she added.

Hindustan Times had reported on September 7 that the unemployment rate in the state rose to 28.7 per cent in August 2019, which is the highest in the country, followed by Tripura 27.9 and Himachal Pradesh 19.2, according to the figures compiled by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

A leader, who was present in the meeting of the election campaigning committee in Delhi, pleading anonymity, said a party leader suggested to launch the election campaign on October 2 from Maruti plant in Manesar as the party has announced to launch ‘padyatra’ across the country.

“The decision was taken taking into account that 50,000 employees of the Maruti company were fired due to dip in sales. The operations of the company have been reduced three shifts to single shift. After discussing all the aspects, senior leaders accepted the proposal to launch the election campaign from Manesar,” he added.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:47 IST