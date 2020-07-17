e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress upset over advertisement

Congress upset over advertisement

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 02:15 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Congress registered its resentment over an advertisement, for the job portal, issued by the state industries department for not carrying photos of any party leader.

The advertisement about the newly launched MahaJobs portal featured leaders from the party’s ruling allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Expressing disappointment over the issue, Congress parliamentarian Rajeev Satav tweeted, “The scheme is good, but one should remember that this is a coalition government. I hope the government will rectify its mistake while issuing advertisements in the future.”

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat later said that he received a call from industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai to clear air over the issue. “He [Desai] assured us that the mistake will be rectified in the future. We are drawing curtains on it now,” he said.

top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
Audio tapes of ‘talks to topple Ashok Gehlot govt’ add to Rajasthan turmoil
Audio tapes of ‘talks to topple Ashok Gehlot govt’ add to Rajasthan turmoil
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
£1 million worth assets seized from Indian-origin woman, partner in UK
£1 million worth assets seized from Indian-origin woman, partner in UK
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In