e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cities / Constable commits suicide

Constable commits suicide

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:09 IST

Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT A constable allegedly committed suicide in the Police Lines area of Shamli late on Wednesday night over a dispute with his wife, claimed the kin of the constable. The deceased’s relatives took the body to his village in Meerut for the last rites after the post-mortem examination, said police.

Harvendra Yadav, 33, was appointed as a constable in police lines of Shamli. He joined the force in 2011, said Jitendra Kumar, CO, city area Shamli CO.

“On Wednesday, around 11pm, one of the constables found Harendra’s body hanging from a tree. Higher officials were informed and the body was taken for post-mortem examination,”

Cops informed his family members in Daluhera village of Meerut.

“As the family members reached Shamli to take the body, they said Harendra got married around four years back to a constable posted in another district. He was depressed due to constant quarrels with his wife and that is why he committed suicide,” said the CO, adding that probe was still on to ascertain reasons behind the extreme step.

-Utkarsha Tyagi

top news
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities