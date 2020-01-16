Constable commits suicide

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:09 IST

MEERUT A constable allegedly committed suicide in the Police Lines area of Shamli late on Wednesday night over a dispute with his wife, claimed the kin of the constable. The deceased’s relatives took the body to his village in Meerut for the last rites after the post-mortem examination, said police.

Harvendra Yadav, 33, was appointed as a constable in police lines of Shamli. He joined the force in 2011, said Jitendra Kumar, CO, city area Shamli CO.

“On Wednesday, around 11pm, one of the constables found Harendra’s body hanging from a tree. Higher officials were informed and the body was taken for post-mortem examination,”

Cops informed his family members in Daluhera village of Meerut.

“As the family members reached Shamli to take the body, they said Harendra got married around four years back to a constable posted in another district. He was depressed due to constant quarrels with his wife and that is why he committed suicide,” said the CO, adding that probe was still on to ascertain reasons behind the extreme step.

-Utkarsha Tyagi