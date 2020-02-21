Constable shoots himself dead

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:33 IST

LUCKNOW A UP Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol at his residence in Police Lines here on Friday evening. He was in the security of a high court judge, said AK Singh, SHO, Mahanagar.

“His wife, who is also a constable and posted in Lucknow, was in the kitchen when he shot himself with the service pistol,” he added.

The pistol has been recovered along with a shell, he added. “We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination,” he said, adding, “No suicide note has been recovered from the house.”

“So far, we could not ascertain the motive behind the extreme step,” said the SHO.