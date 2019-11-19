Construction activities on despite ban, finds SC’s pollution panel

cities

Nov 19, 2019

New Delhi

A report submitted in the Supreme Court by pollution monitoring committee — that has been tasked to keep a check on pollution ‘hot spots’ in Delhi-NCR — has revealed that construction activities were going on “unabated” in many areas despite a blanket ban.

It also said that while efforts by government agencies to control air pollution could be seen on the ground level, gross violations of green norms could still be observed.

On November 6, the three-member monitoring committee was directed by the Apex court to monitor pollution-control activities at the identified ‘hot spots’ and submit a report. The SC had on the same day ordered a blanket ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.

“The committee has observed that unauthorised construction is being carried out unabated in many parts of the city despite the ban. Also, unpaved roads, large-scale encroachment, dumping of hazardous waste and construction debris were found at many spots including Mandawali, Kapashera, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Chattarpur and Neb Sarai,” the monitoring committee said in its report submitted to the SC on November 15.

The committee comprises chief of SC-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) Bhure Lal, former advisor to Election Commission KJ Rao and Major General (Retd) SP Jhingon.

The report highlighted that while government agencies engaged in water sprinkling and other activities to mitigate pollution were seen on the ground, much more needs to be done. “Besides, civic bodies in the city have been asked to gear up, as desired action was found lacking on their part,” it said.

Also, it said land-owning agencies have remained “indifferent” to the issue of vacant plots lying “unguarded and “undemarcated”. “Piles of waste are dumped on such plots, which are the most suitable places for burning of waste,” it further said.

Besides, the report also pointed out that traffic congestion at many stretches — including Anand Vihar and Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, Peeragarhi (west Delhi) and Tughlaqabad container depot — has been adding to road dust emissions.

“The traffic heads of these areas have been directed to come up with a proper management plan for these places within 45 days,” it recommended.

EPCA chief Bhure Lal had recently told HT that enforcement has been lacking at many spots across Delhi-NCR.

It further said that industrial areas such as Narela in Delhi and Panipat in neighbouring Haryana continue to dump hazardous waste on roadsides, which is ultimately burnt.

“The industrial associations and local municipal authorities have been asked to ensure that no burning of such waste, in particular plastic, rubber and foam, is allowed. Burning of such waste is a regular affair and fumes caused thereof are carcinogenic in nature,” it said.

Many industrial units were also found using dirty (unapproved fuels) such as rubber and furnace oil, which is banned. “The authorities have been asked to shut down such units,” the report stated.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee had earlier this month sealed 17 units in various parts of the city for using dirty fuels.