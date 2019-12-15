e-paper
Construction firm, directors booked for non-delivery of plots

Dec 15, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram Two directors of a construction firm were booked for allegedly failing to give possession of two plots to a customer at their project in sectors 92, 93 and 95, the police said on Sunday. The customer had allegedly booked the plots in 2006 and had paid around ₹75 lakh.

Sumit Kumar Jain, the complainant, is a resident of Golf Course Road in Sector 54. He and his father had allegedly booked two plots, after getting to know of it through an advertisement in 2006.

In the police complaint, Jain alleged that between September 2006 and July 2014 he paid ₹75 lakh for the plots, which were not handed over to him. “The accused informed the complainant on March 18, 2009, that the Letter of Intent of the project has been approved by the authorities and also handed over a tentative layout plan to the complainant. The complainant was assured that he would get the possession of the plot within time and not later than three years,” the complainant said in the first information report (FIR).

“Till date accused always made false promises and had not taken a single step in order to complete the project as well as plots at the promised site of Sector-92, 93 and 95,” he alleged.

Bijender Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Sushant Lok police station, said, “ A case has been registered after a complaint was received from a local court. The construction company and its directors have been booked. They are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Saturday.

