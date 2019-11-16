Construction of Mohali’s medical college to begin before March 2020: OP Soni

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:58 IST

As the team of Medical Council of India (MCI) on Friday inspected the site for construction of Government Medical College in Phase-6 of Mohali, Om Parkash Soni, minister of medical education and research Punjab said construction will begin before March 2020.

The college is to be established at the site of the civil hospital, which will be shifted near village Saneta to provide quality health services to villagers.

Soni said a team had inspected the site and efforts are underway to begin construction before March 2020. The ground plan has already been prepared and we are hoping to start construction within this financial year, he said.

The MCI team on Friday inspected the site and made measurements of the land (nishandehi) to prepare the site plan.

After falling short of the land to set up a medical college, MLA Balbir Sidhu had offered 9 acres of land in Jhujhar Nagar near civil hospital, Phase 6 in Mohali, which fulfilled the minimum requirement to set up the institute.

The project

Mohali’s medical college was sanctioned under Center-state partnership scheme of Government of India with 40:60 ratio in 2012. The initial cost of the 220-MBBS-seat institue was estimated at ₹300 crores, excluding the existing infrastructure and land, of which the Centre was to grant ₹190 crore and the remaining ₹110 crore was to be given by the state government.