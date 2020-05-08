Construction workers demand second round of compensation

cities

New Delhi: With the national lockdown extended till May 17, construction workers belonging to the unorganised sector in Delhi have demanded from the government financial assistance for the month of May.

In a recent letter to state labour minister Gopal Rai, the secretary of the Delhi Asangathit Nirman Mazdoor Union, Thaneshwar Adigaur, also requested the government to finish up pending registrations of new and old workers so that benefits of the government’s schemes reach more people.

Construction workers in the unorganised sector can register themselves with the state government at an annual fee of Rs 20, to be renewed on a yearly basis. The process is online, and helps registered works avail government benefits of welfare schemes such as those regarding loans and pensions.

While the Delhi government has allowed construction activity in the city, it has permitted operations only at in-situ projects where construction workers are available on site. However, those who are part of the unorganised sector won’t be able to work as they do not live at the construction sites.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in April had given a one-time financial assistance to the construction workers registered with it. Close to 40,000 workers were paid Rs 5,000 each during the lockdown.

“There are lakhs of construction workers who have been rendered unemployed due to the lockdown. The lockdown has been extended and there is no clarity on how and by when construction workers, who are in the unorganised sector, would get work. We had requested the government to approve another chapter of financial assistance so that these people can take care of their families,” said Adigaur.

When contacted, labour minister Gopal Rai’s office said no decision in this regard has been taken as of now. “The matter is under consideration,” said an official, asking not to be identified.

Adigaur, who is also a member of the advisory committee of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, said they have requested the government to also complete the registration process of construction workers who have recently applied, and to renew the registration of older members.

“These people should also be brought under the ambit of financial assistance provided by the government. The government should reconstitute the welfare board and call a meeting of the advisory committee so that necessary measures can be taken for the welfare of construction workers,” said Adigaur.

A senior Delhi government official with the labour department, requesting anonymity, said, “All measures have been taken to provide the necessary support to construction workers in the unorganised sector. The government is keeping a close watch on issues concerning labourers and construction workers in the city.”

Following guidelines of the Union ministry of home affairs in relaxation of lockdown norms, the AAP government said construction work in the city can resume if the employer makes arrangements for the stay of workers.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said, “Construction work has been allowed in Delhi, and it will take time to start again. For construction workers, the employers should make their stay arrangements at their respective sites.”