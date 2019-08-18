Contractor duped of Rs 10 lakh by man posing as IAS officer

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:19 IST

Posing as an IAS officer, a man duped a Lucknow-based contractor of ₹10 lakh. The impersonator also misled an executive engineer of the electricity department and convinced him to call the contractor, said police.

On August 16, the contractor Sayyed Mobeen received a phone call from the accused who introduced himself as Alok Kumar, chairman of UPPCL and asked him to deposit Rs five lakh into an account. The impersonator promised to return the amount in a few hours, after which the contractor deposited the money.

A few hours before this happened, the contractor had received a call from AK Singh, executive engineer of UPPCL, who said that Alok Kumar wanted to speak to him. Moments later, the accused (posing as IAS officer) called the victim and asked him to deposit ₹five lakh in a bank account.

“The contractor deposited the money on both occasions. But he got suspicious when he received the third phone call in the evening from the same person who posed as IAS officer and asked him to deposit another 10 lakh into a bank account,” said Dhananjay Singh, SHO, Talkatora police station.

The contractor approached Talkatora police on Sunday and lodged his complaint on the basis of which police registered FIR under sections of fraud and impersonation.

When the police contacted AK Singh, the latter said he also received a phone call from the impersonator.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 23:19 IST