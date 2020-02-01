Convict who escaped Taloja jail arrested in Nalasopara

cities

A 26-year-old convict, who escaped from Taloja jail a month before his release, was arrested from Nalasopara on Thursday by the Navi Mumbai crime branch. The accused, who was serving a one-year sentence for theft, got back to stealing after his jailbreak.

Rajesh Jadhav, a resident of Ghansoli, had been convicted and has multiple cases of thefts against him in Mumbai and Thane.

On October 11 last year, Jadhav and other inmates were trimming grass on the jail premises when Jadhav, on the pretext of throwing garbage behind the compound, escaped.

He managed to scale the wall and flee. Following his escape, the Kharghar police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension).

The central unit of the crime branch, while investigating the case, received information that the accused was hiding at Moregaon in Nalasopara. A team nabbed him from a chawl.

“Jadhav had been changing his looks by growing beard and changing hairstyles. He had been staying in Mumbai and Thane. After getting out, he committed thefts at Dindoshi and Goregaon in Mumbai,” said NB Kolhatkar, senior inspector from crime branch unit.