Cop beaten up by 4 history-sheeters in Yerwada; one arrested

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:11 IST
PUNE A police constable was allegedly beaten up by four history-sheeters on Tuesday night in Yerawada over a verbal dispute.

After the incident, the accused ran away and the injured policeman was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Yerawada police have lodged a FIR in the case against the four, and one arrested has been made.

The policeman has been identified as Vitthal Anil Ghorpade, who is stationed with the Yerawada police station.

Riyaz, alias Bablu Jidge, is the man arrested.

Inspector Ajay Waghmare, Yerawada police station, said, “Ghorpade had gone to Parnakuti paytha in Yerawada on Tuesday at 8 pm to check the area, when these four persons, who are history-sheeters, manhandled hi… attacked him… and ran away. Local residents took Ghorpade to a nearby hospital and he is stable now. We have arrested one of the accused and the search for the other three is on.”

The FIR has been lodged under section 353, 307, 332 and 334 of the Indian Penal Code.

