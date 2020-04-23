Cop made sexual advances at me: Colombian woman

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:13 IST

A 30-year-old Colombian national stuck in Mumbai due to the lockdown has alleged that a junior police officer made sexual advances at her at a hotel.

The woman said that she had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police via an e-mail, which is confirmed by a senior police officer on Wednesday. He said a probe was on. “I came to Mumbai on February 22 on a tourist visa and was staying in a Bandra hotel till March 31,” the woman stated.

The woman stated that she had approached the Colombian embassy in Delhi after she exhausted her money. “Accordingly, an officer of Mumbai Police helped me check in a lodge in Marol in Andheri on April 1,” she said in the complaint. She alleged that the officer first asked her for a drink, which she refused. However, he kept sending me “flirtatious” messages on my phone, she alleged. “A couple of times he tried to force himself on me, but I pushed him out of the room,” she stated. An NGO helped the woman shift to a hotel. The officer has denied the allegations.