Cop shoots wife, 3 of in-laws’ family dead with AK-47 in Moga

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:12 IST

A Punjab Police head constable, Kulwinder Singh (52), on Sunday morning shot dead his wife and three members of in-laws’ family with the official AK-47 rifle at Said Jalalpur village of Dharamkot block in Moga district, police said. The 10-year-old daughter of his brother-in-law, Jashanpreet Kaur, was also injured in the incident.

Accused constable’s wife Rajwinder Kaur (45), brother-in-law Jaskaran Singh (42) and his wife Inderjit Kaur (40) died on the spot, while his injured mother-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur (65) and Jashanpreet were rushed to Moga civil hospital, where the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries.

After committing the crime, Kulwinder surrendered at Dharamkot police station with the weapon. He has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and various sections of Arms Act at the Dharamkot police station.

Kulwinder was posted with the anti-riots squad as head of the teargas unit of the police in Moga. Senior superintendent of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said they were investigating how an assault rifle was issued to Kulwinder. “Strict action will be taken if any lapse is found.As per preliminary investigation, he had got issued the AK-47 rifle on Sunday morning, claiming that he has been put on VIP duty,” he added.

This was Kulwinder’s second marriage and his wife and son had gone to her parents’ house in Said Jalalpur village a few days back.

DSP Yadwinder Singh Bajwa said Kulwinder had some dispute with his in-laws. “Kulwinder reached his in-laws house on Saturday night and had an heated argument. They informed the police after which he was taken into custody, but released after his brother-in-law withdrew the complaint. On Sunday morning at 6am, he came back and opened fire at the family members,” he added.

Accused cop’s another brother-in-law Harjinder Singh said there was dispute as Kulwinder was running a pig farm on family’s land and reluctant to vacate the property. “He got drunk and quarrelled with my mother and brother. Jaskaran informed the police and he was detained. Kulwinder returned in the morning to commit the crime,” he said.

In 2014, Kulwinder had taken an AK-47 rifle to his in-laws’ village on Diwali night and opened celebratory shots in the air. A police case was registered against him at Moga. Confirming it, SSP Gill said it was a six-year-old case and they were checking its status.