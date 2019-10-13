Cops arrest deaf and dumb man for killing , raping woman in Kheri

cities

Oct 13, 2019

Lakhimpur Kheri: A deaf and dumb person strangulated a 40-year old woman to death and later outraged her modesty.

The Hyderabad police worked out a case and arrested the accused within 24 hours after the recovery of the body on October 11.

Kheri SP Poonam told media persons that the accused arrested by the police had been identified as Ganga Ram of Biharipurwa village under Hyderabad police limits.

The SP said accused was found to be a deaf and dumb person so special trainers of hearing and speech impaired persons were engaged to interrogate the accused.

She added, during interrogation, accused Ganga Ram confessed to his involvement in strangulating the woman to death and outraging her modesty after her murder.”

SP said, “A case under section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 376 (rape) of the IPC has been registered.”

On October 11, a semi-nude body of a 40-year old woman was recovered from a sugarcane field in Hyderabad police station limits. The woman was on her way back to her home alone after withdrawing cash from a local bank.

During investigation, the police team came to know that the accused Ganga Ram was working in a field close to the spot.

However, the police could not interrogate him as Ganga Ram was found speech and hearing impaired. Later, Kheri SP Poonam called in experts from resource center of the education department who facilitated the investigating officers in interrogating the accused.

Kheri SP told media persons that during investigation of the case, it came to light that the accused was addicted to watching obscene videos.

