Cops probing role of Mann’s driver in shooting

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:25 IST

New Delhi: Police are looking into the role of the driver of Virender Mann, a man with 13 criminal cases and former MLA candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who was shot dead. Unidentified persons had fired more than 20-25 bullets at him in outer Delhi’s Narela on Sunday morning.

While the attackers fired more than 30 bullets at the 45-year-old Mann’s white Hyundai Creta on Lampur Road in Narela, killing him, his driver managed to escape the attack unhurt. Police said the driver is not absconding and they are questioning him.

“Mann had at least 13 cases of murder, attempts to murder, robberies, extortion and cases under the Arms Act and assault against him. On Sunday, he was not armed. It looks like someone had probably tipped off the attackers about his route and the fact that he was not carrying a weapon. We are questioning the driver and checking his call records,” said one of the investigators, requesting anonymity.

The officer said they are also checking CCTV footage of the route that Mann’s driver took on Sunday morning, to check if the attackers were trailing Mann’s car or if they were waiting for him to arrive.

Since Mann was also into property dealing, police are also looking into the possibility of a property dispute that may have led to the killing. Police are also probing the involvement of members of Jitender Gogi and Sandeep Mental’s gangs.

The police said that so far, they have already questioned as many as 50 possible witnesses to be able to identify the killers or trace the vehicle used by them.

The deputy commissioner of police (outer north), Gaurav Sharma, said they have formed several teams and have got some leads on the case. “Several teams from different police stations are working on various angles — from electronic surveillance to human intelligence. We have questioned a number of suspects. The man’s family members, relatives, friends and the driver are also being questioned to ascertain more details. We have clues and the attackers will soon be arrested,” Sharma said.

Mann, who was hit by around 20 bullets when he was on his way to meet a relative, was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital following the incident, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said they are waiting for an autopsy to know the exact number of bullets that hit him.

He was also named as one of the suspects by the police in an alleged suicide of a woman Aam Aadmi Party worker in July 2016.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 23:25 IST