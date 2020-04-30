e-paper
Cops stop 57 labourers from cycling to their hometown

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:38 IST
Farhan Shaikh
The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday detained and booked 57 migrant labourers, who were cycling to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The police have booked the cycle shop owners from whom they had purchased the bicycles.

The labourers, in the age group of 20 and 40 years, told the Turbhe police that as there was no other option, they were willing to cover over 1300km to reach their homes.They have been booked for violating the lockdown order.

The police asked them to return wherever they are staying.

“We counselled them and gave them dry ration for 10 days. We have asked them to approach the police directly when they run out of groceries,” said Sachin Rane, senior inspector at Turbhe police station.

After learning that the men bought new bicycles for the long journey, the police tracked down the shop owners who sold them the bicycles.

“We have booked three cycle shop owners under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for selling the bicycles to the workers. The bicycles have been seized,” added Rane.

